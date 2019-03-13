×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Beckham trade has made the Browns the team to beat - Garrett

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Mar 2019, 14:29 IST
odellbeckhamjr - cropped
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr's impending switch from the New York Giants has "turned the tide" in the AFC North, according to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

According to the NFL Network, three-time Pro Bowler Beckham will move to Cleveland ahead of the 2019 season as part of a trade deal with the Giants.

Beckham's move will see the Giants receive the Browns' first-round and third-round picks this season, while safety Jabrill Peppers will join New York.

The move has stunned the NFL world, and Garrett believes it can provide an upturn in the Browns' fortunes.

"Absolutely [we are the team to beat]," he told the NFL Network. "I think the tide has turned and we can't wait to get out there and prove it.

"I'm not going to say I predicted anything, but it was surprising to me that we had a very quiet Monday [in free agency] and we were hearing a lot of inklings about OBJ coming to us, getting him on a trade, so, you know, making this happen, I was kind of expecting something big."

Beckham was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 and only signed a five-year, $90million deal with the Giants last season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Giants trade Beckham to Browns, Jets get Bell
RELATED STORY
NFL rumour round-up: Browns acquire Beckham, Titans sign Wake
RELATED STORY
Browns release LB Jamie Collins
RELATED STORY
Mayfield, "dangerous" Browns hand Panthers fifth loss in row
RELATED STORY
Browns open wide coaching search; Williams first interview
RELATED STORY
Baker Mayfield, Browns beat Broncos 17-16
RELATED STORY
Cleveland Browns beat injury-plagued Broncos 17-16
RELATED STORY
Ravens squeeze past Browns 26-24 to earn AFC North tile
RELATED STORY
Garrett praises Cowboys, excited for future after Rams loss
RELATED STORY
Stare down: Mayfield throws 3 TD passes, Browns down Bengals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us