×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis leaves after 16 seasons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    31 Dec 2018, 21:47 IST
MarvinLewis-Cropped
Marvin Lewis

Marvin Lewis' lengthy stint in Cincinnati has finally come to an end after the Bengals announced they have mutually parted ways with their head coach.

The 60-year-old ends his stint as the second-longest tenured head coach in the league behind the New England Patriots' Bill Belichick.

Lewis was hired by Cincinnati in January 2003 and went 131-122 at the helm, though he posted a disappointing 0-7 postseason record.

The Bengals closed out the season with a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, finishing the season 6-10.

"I want to thank the Bengals' organisation, the fans and the city of Cincinnati for their support," Lewis said in quotes published on the team's website.

"I regret I haven't been able to provide them with the number-one goal of being world champions.

"I also want to thank our players, coaches and team employees for their effort and professionalism over the past 16 years. A lot of fine people have gone through this building in that time, and the organisation is better for all of them having been a part of it."

The Bengals added that they will "review many candidates" to succeed Lewis in a process that "will last several weeks".

Omnisport
NEWS
Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season
RELATED STORY
Steelers edge Bengals 16-13 but miss out on playoffs
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Former Browns coach Jackson returning to Bengals
RELATED STORY
Bengals fire defensive coordinator, Jackson re-joining staff
RELATED STORY
Hue Jackson joins Bengals staff as 'special assistant'
RELATED STORY
Again! Bengals watch Steelers rally in last minute for a win
RELATED STORY
Stare down: Mayfield throws 3 TD passes, Browns down Bengals
RELATED STORY
Bengals clinch last-place finish with 26-18 loss to Browns
RELATED STORY
Bengals pick off Winston, hold on for 37-34 win over Bucs
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown's late TD sends Steelers over Bengals 28-21
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us