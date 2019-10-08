Bengals receiver A.J. Green out at least one more week

A.J. Green

A.J. Green will not make his Cincinnati Bengals return against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, coach Zac Taylor has confirmed.

The Bengals receiver will not participate in practice this week as he continues to recover from ankle surgery, meaning the earliest he will make his comeback is in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Green suffered the injury early in training camp and underwent surgery in July but was seen last month on the rehab field running and making a few catches.

"We'll get A.J. through this week. He will not practice this week," Taylor said. "He'll be on the rehab field. He's making good progress.

"Each player is different. It depends on the injury. I watch him every day on the rehab field, so I've seen him do some good things. There will be some things that we ease him into.

"You don't just go into practice full-blown on your first day after being off for two months. There will come a time where we start working him into individual work and then ease him into practice.

"We're encouraged with where he's at. He's not going to take any reps against the defense, but I would like to see him do some individual work when he feels like we're ready to make that move."

Green, 31, has made seven Pro Bowls over his eight-year career, which has been spent entirely in Cincinnati. He caught 46 passes for 694 yards with six touchdowns in nine games last season.