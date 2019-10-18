Bengals receiver Green not fit to return against Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green says he is unlikely to face Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as he has "a little way to go" in his recovery from an ankle injury.

Green did the damage in training camp and underwent surgery in late July, but returned to practice last week.

The 31-year-old was unable to practice on Thursday, though, and he will not rush his comeback.

"I'm just taking my time. I'm not sore. I just have to take my time," Green said. "If I can go, I can go. If I can't, I can't. It's no big thing. Like I said from day one, if I'm healthy enough to play then I'm going to play. Right now, I still have a little way to go.

"You can't just throw me into game week where I got to play 60 snaps where I haven't practiced.

"I'm the type of guy where I need my practice time and then as I feel good in practice then my confidence gets higher to be able to play a full game at a high level. 'Oh, A.J., you just need to play 20 snaps.’ No. If I'm full-go, then I'm full-go. No limitations."

There has been speculation around Green's long-term future, but coach Zac Taylor definitively said last week: "We are not trading that guy."

Green said on Thursday: "I've been in this league a long time. I already know the ins and outs. At the end of the day, it’s a business. This is the business and I respect anything that happens.

"But it’s always good that the head coach comes out [and says he will not trade a player]. But it didn't take any pressure off me. Like, I didn't hear anything."

Green, 31, has made seven Pro Bowls over his eight-year career. He caught 46 passes for 694 yards with six touchdowns in nine games last season.