Bill Belichick: Josh Gordon suspension an 'unfortunate situation'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    22 Dec 2018, 00:23 IST
Belichick-Cropped
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has described wide receiver Josh Gordon's suspension as an "unfortunate situation".

Gordon announced he was "stepping away from the football field for a bit" on Thursday to focus on his mental health.

The NFL later announced the Patriots receiver has again been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's substance abuse policy. 

"I spoke with Josh [Gordon] yesterday morning, as I have several times since he's been here," Belichick said. "It's obviously an unfortunate situation, and personally, I wish him the very best, as we all do on this team.

"He's made a statement, the organisation's made a statement, the league's made a statement. I've spoken on him at length over the last three months, and so I don't really have anything at this point to add to that.

"It's a private matter, and I hope that he's able to deal with it successfully."

Belichick said he was ready to move on and talk about New England's upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but reporters asked him six follow-up questions about Gordon.

He was short in his answers and did not reveal any more information than what he said in his opening statement, explaining: "Everything's been said. I have nothing to add to it."

When asked if he felt like the Patriots did all that they could for Gordon, Belichick said, "I’m not going to address or make any comments on that."

Pressed on how difficult it is to receive news like that on a Thursday in Week 16, he replied: "Well, it is what it is."

The last question on the suspension came when Belichick was asked if New England are going to continue to work with Gordon, who they traded a fifth-round pick for, or part ways.

Belichick diverted from the topic, saying, "We're going to get ready for Buffalo and play Buffalo on Sunday."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
