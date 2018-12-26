×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Black Jack takes early lead in Sydney to Hobart

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    26 Dec 2018, 08:35 IST
AP Image

SYDNEY (AP) — Supermaxi Black Jack was the first yacht through Sydney Heads for the second successive year as the 74th Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race commenced on Wednesday.

In front of tens of thousands of onlookers on the shore and a flotilla of spectator boats on Sydney Harbour, Black Jack reached the first rounding mark in a little over 13 minutes just ahead of rivals InfoTrack and Wild Oats X.

International entry Sun Hung Kai Scallywag from Hong Kong was fourth, followed by Winning Appliances.

Line honors favorite Comanche rounded the mark in sixth as the 85-strong fleet began its southerly course for the 628 nautical mile passage to Hobart, Tasmania.

This year's race features its first all-female crew, skippered by Australian Stacey Jackson but with sailors from Britain, New Zealand, the U.S. and the Netherlands. The tactician on Wild Oats X is Australian Katie Spithill, sister of America's Cup racer Jimmy Spithill.

Comanche, skippered by Jim Cooney, set the race record of 1 day, 9 hours, 15 minutes, 24 seconds while winning last year in controversial circumstances. First-place finisher Wild Oats XI, which has won line honors nine times, was given a one-hour time penalty for an illegal tack on Comanche while still in Sydney Harbour, giving Comanche the win.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the infamous 1998 race where six sailors died after the fleet was hit by a large storm.

Associated Press
NEWS
American boat Privateer a top prospect in Sydney-Hobart
RELATED STORY
Weather conditions look good for Sydney to Hobart race
RELATED STORY
Texas' first black football letterman Whittier has died
RELATED STORY
AP Was There: The first start for a black quarterback in AFL
RELATED STORY
Planned racing ad on sails of Sydney Opera House divisive
RELATED STORY
Sydney Roosters win NRL grand final 21-6 over Melbourne
RELATED STORY
Panthers can't recover from early deficit in blowout loss
RELATED STORY
Newton, defense lead Panthers past Cowboys 16-8
RELATED STORY
Jermall Charlo keeps title, twin Jermell loses his
RELATED STORY
No. 22 Army going for 1st 11-win season in Armed Forces Bowl
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us