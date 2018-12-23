×
Blaine Gabbert keeps Titans' hopes alive, beating Redskins

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    23 Dec 2018, 10:16 IST
AP Image

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blaine Gabbert threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt with 4:30 left and the Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Washington Redskins 25-16 on Saturday.

Gabbert came off the bench for the third time this season after the Redskins knocked Marcus Mariota out of the game late in the first half with a stinger. Gabbert hit Taywan Taylor for 35 yards to jump-start the winning drive, Derrick Henry ran four times for 33 yards, his last an 18-yarder to the 2. Gabbert then hit Pruitt at the back of the end zone.

The Titans (9-6) now must beat Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts and have either Baltimore or Pittsburgh lose once to earn the AFC's second wild-card spot for a second consecutive playoff berth.

Safety Kevin Byard intercepted Josh Johnson's pass on third-and-3 with 1:17 left. Then Malcolm Butler picked off a pass as time expired and ran 56 yards for an emphatic TD.

The Redskins (7-8) have lost five of six.

RAVENS 22, CHARGERS 10

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 204 yards and had the longest touchdown pass of his brief career, and Baltimore strengthened its chances of clinching a playoff spot.

The Ravens (9-6) — who have won five of their last six with Jackson as the starter — dominated for most of the night to remain in possession of the last wild-card spot. They briefly trailed 10-6 early in the third quarter before Jackson completed a 68-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews.

Justin Tucker's third field goal extended the lead to six and they put it away late in the fourth quarter when Patrick Onwuaso forced Antonio Gates' fumble and Tavon Young returned it 62 yards. Jackson, who was the 32nd overall pick in April, had his first 200-yard passing game, completing 12 of 22. Gus Edwards had 92 yards on 14 carries.

Los Angeles (11-4) has clinched a playoff spot, but its hopes of winning the AFC West suffered a major blow. Kansas City can wrap up the division with a win on Sunday at Seattle.

