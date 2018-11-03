×
Blaney 200-mph Texas pole; all 4 Stewart Haas cars in top 7

Associated Press
03 Nov 2018, 05:54 IST
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Blaney earned the pole at Texas after going 200.505 mph during NASCAR Cup qualifying Friday.

While Blaney had the fast lap in the final stage of qualifying, three championship contenders from Stewart-Haas Racing were among the Fords that took the top five spots.

Clint Bowyer was the highest of the playoff contenders, also exceeding 200 mph. His lap of 200.230 mph put him on the front row with Blaney, with teammates Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola in the second row. Kurt Busch, the other Stewart-Haas driver who had won the last two poles in Texas, qualified seventh.

Brad Keselowski, who like Blaney is out of championship contention, qualified fifth.

The highest-qualifying non-Ford was the No. 11 Toyota driven by Denny Hamlin.

