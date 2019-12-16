Brady & Belichick revel in Patriots' 11th successive playoff berth

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick revelled in the team clinching a playoff berth for the 11th straight NFL season.

Super Bowl champions the Patriots (11-3) accounted for the lowly Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 on Sunday.

New England's postseason run – already a league record – is the longest current streak in the NFL as the Patriots look to clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East championship.

It is the 21st time in Robert Kraft's 26 years of ownership that the Patriots have punched their ticket to the postseason.

Patriots star Brady, who completed 15 of 29 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns, told reporters: "Yeah, it was good. This team has been working hard, and trying to put ourselves into good positions.

"Good to win – we're 6-2 on the road this year. Last year we were 3-5. It was good. The defense played great – got five turnovers."

During the Patriots' playoff streak, the franchise have won three Super Bowls after five trips to the league's showpiece event.

Belichick – a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach with the Patriots – also set an NFL mark for a coach with an 11th straight trip to the playoffs.

"You play to keep playing. You win four, five, six games ... you don't really get anything for doing that. When you can win enough to play in the postseason, that is one of our goals. It's a good thing," he said.

"I mean, we can continue our season. You take things one game at time and continue to get better. We'll continue to improve. We try to play good football in all three phases of the game."