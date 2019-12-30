Brady bemoans 'bad mistakes' as Patriots drop to wildcard game for first time since 2009

Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady lamented "bad mistakes" after reigning NFL Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots squandered the AFC second seed and dropped down to the wildcard game for the first time in a decade.

The Patriots sensationally blew a first-round bye for the playoffs after being upstaged by the Miami Dolphins 27-24 in Week 17 on Sunday.

New England conceded a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining as they suffered their first home loss to the Dolphins since 2008 and were pipped by the Kansas City Chiefs for the number two seed.

The Patriots will now contest a wildcard game for the first time since 2009 and star quarterback Brady told reporters: "We didn't play the way we're capable of playing and it ended up costing us. Just too many bad mistakes.

"I think we've got to think about trying to win one game and not think about many things other than that. So, we didn't play the way we were capable. We got beat, and now we've got to play next week and we've got to play a lot better next week."

On to the next. pic.twitter.com/ykpXqYiUOm — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 29, 2019

"It was a great chance for us to not play next week," Brady added. "So, we didn't take advantage of it. We just didn't play good enough and we all wish we would have done a better job. Certainly I do."

Brady finished the game 16 of 29 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"I could always do things better," Brady said. "So, I don't think there's any one particular thing other than obviously I hate turning the ball over, but I just don't think we did a good enough job. I certainly didn't do a good enough job. We've got to do better next week."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick added: "There's obviously not too much to say. Obviously, we didn't do anything well enough today to deserve to win.

"So, we'll be playing next week and we'll see who that is and still have opportunity in front of us here. We need our best football, and we didn't have it today, but hopefully it will be there next week."