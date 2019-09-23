Brady calls Antonio Brown's release 'a difficult situation'

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown

Tom Brady believes Antonio Brown's release from the New England Patriots was a "difficult situation" for all involved.

Brown was released from his contract with the Patriots just 11 days after being let go by the Oakland Raiders after multiple sexual assault allegations against the wide receiver surfaced.

The 31-year-old's former personal trainer accused him of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, while a second unidentified woman has also made allegations of sexual misconduct.

It subsequently emerged that the anonymous woman alleged Brown has sent threatening text messages to her following the accusations.

Brown has strongly denied the accusations through his attorney and tweeted on Sunday that he has no intention of resuming his NFL career.

Speaking to sports radio station WEEI, Patriots quarterback Brady said that the controversy and fallout had been "unfortunate" but added he cares a lot about his team-mates beyond football.

"I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share," he said. "That is about it. It’s a difficult situation. That’s kind of how I feel."

Brady didn't say any more on Brown specifically but said when he invests in his team-mates he tries to be as open and caring as possible.

"There's a lot of human elements and I think because as a player and a person I care deeply about my team-mates," he said.

"I want everyone to be the best they can possibly be. From the day I started with this team, even back I'd say in college, it's such a tight-knit group and you want everyone to become the best they can possibly be and you try to provide leadership.

"You try to care for people. You try to provide whatever you think you can to help them reach their highest potential, whatever situation it is. I've had a lot of team-mates over the years. You invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That is what makes a great team. That is what makes a great brotherhood. I think in the end, that is the endearing trait about sports.

"I am very optimistic. People who know me, I think know how optimistic I am and just my belief that positivity and optimism can overcome a lot of things. There’s a lot of things that get in the way of that, and again, I think we're in a culture that we want to pass judgment so quickly on people.

"We want to disparage people so quickly. It speaks to me that a lot of people are probably hurting because when you're not feeling great you want other people to know that.

"I think it becomes very emotional and again, it's a tough life. Life is not easy. Football is not easy. Evolving and growing as people is not an easy thing."

On Monday, Brown posted on his Instagram story to suggest he has re-enrolled in classes at Central Michigan University, where he attended between 2007 and 2009.