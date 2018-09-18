Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Brady discusses Patriots' trade for Gordon

Omnisport
18 Sep 2018
Tom Brady

New England Patriots star Tom Brady has a new target.

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a late-round draft choice on Monday.

Brady discussed the deal in an interview with Westwood One Radio later that day.

"I hate to make projections and expectations," Brady said. "That's not fair and I have never met Josh personally, just like I hadn't met some of the guys who have come in the last couple of weeks.

"We'll see how it goes this week. Hopefully he can work hard, put the team first and end up helping us in any role he can find for himself on the team."

Brady was asked during the interview how long it takes him to develop trust with a new wide out.

"It depends. It is play-by-play, day-by-day, week-by-week, and you can't skip steps," he said. "I always think trust is whatever wide receiver is out there. You tell them to run a certain route, and they run it the way you talked about, the ball is thrown, it's caught, it's a positive play and then you do it again.”

The Browns announced on the weekend they planned to part ways with the 27-year-old wide receiver after he reportedly did not arrive to their facility on time.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.

Gordon re-joined Cleveland in late August after he stepped away from the team to deal with personal issues before the start of training camp. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the Browns' week-one tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gordon's best season came in 2013 when he made the Pro Bowl after registering 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

