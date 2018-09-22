Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brady says Gordon is 'really eager to get in there' despite limited practice

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    22 Sep 2018, 05:41 IST
brady-tom-07272018-usnews-getty-ftr

The newest addition to the New England Patriots' roster is quickly finding his place, earning high praise from quarterback Tom Brady and company.

Despite Josh Gordon's limited practice time while he nurses a hamstring injury, Brady is already liking what he sees in the All-Pro receiver.

"[He's] really eager to get in there and learn everything," Brady said, via ESPN. 

In Gordon's first week, he has participated in three practices and is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit. If he does play, it will be for a limited number of snaps as Gordon has a lot of catching up to do.

"Look, he's been here for a few days," Brady added. "So, we're working at it every day, and every day you try to make improvements."

As far as playing Sunday, Brady said: "It's up to the coaches to decide those things. You could limit the number of plays and try to do that, and I think we've done that plenty of times. That's any time you get new players, that's what you try to do."

Coach Bill Belichick has also spoken highly of Gordon.

"I think Josh is a smart kid," he said. "He's worked hard. He's picked up a lot." 

But Belichick has been quiet on Gordon's struggles with substance abuse and the circumstances that landed him in New England.

"I wouldn't talk about another player's personal or injury situations, so I'm not going to do that," he said.

Gordon's trade from the Browns to the Patriots sparked a number of questions, including why the Pats gave up so little (a 2019 fifth-round pick) for the electric playmaker, plus a seventh-round pick in 2019. The steal of a deal is something New England are excited to use to their advantage.

"We all know he's a good player. Excited to have him here and he seems excited to get to work," safety Devin McCourty said. "We'll see how it all shakes out."

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower added: "He's a tremendous athlete, a great receiver. Glad to have him."

Omnisport
NEWS
Brady discusses Patriots' trade for Gordon
RELATED STORY
Browns' Gordon cleared to practice, slowed by hamstring
RELATED STORY
Jaguars try to end winless ways against Patriots' Tom Brady
RELATED STORY
Tom Brady loses for 1st time in 9 games vs Jaguars, 31-20
RELATED STORY
Packers WR Adams felt 'good' in limited return to practice
RELATED STORY
Gordon back with Browns, watches teammates practice
RELATED STORY
Tom Brady vs. Jaguars is one-sided confrontation
RELATED STORY
Browns releasing troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon
RELATED STORY
At 41 and going strong, Tom Brady awaits a 19th season
RELATED STORY
Gordon says farewell to Cleveland: 'It's been a hell of a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us