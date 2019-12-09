BREAKING NEWS: Russia handed four-year ban from international events by WADA

Russia has been banned from international sporting events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Athletes will not be able to compete under the Russian flag at the 2020 Olympics or the 2022 Winter Games, while Russia's place at the 2022 World Cup is also in jeopardy.

A WADA panel last month recommended the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be declared non-compliant again over inconsistencies in anti-doping data discovered during an investigation.

WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended strong sanctions be imposed on Russia, including a four-year ban from competing in and hosting major sporting events.

On Monday, the body's Executive Committee unanimously agreed with the recommendation at a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Russia has 21 days to appeal the suspension.