Brees knew Lutz would kick Saints' game-winner

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 10 Sep 2019, 10:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wil Lutz

New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees knew Wil Lutz would kick the game-winning field goal as the team stunned the Houston Texans at the death.

The Saints came away with a dramatic 30-28 win over the Texans after Lutz drilled a 58-yard field goal as time expired on Monday.

Saints quarterback Brees was asked about what he was thinking in the game's final moments during a news conference shortly after the kick.

"I was very confident," Brees said. "Just a ton of confidence. For all of us, just to get back into that situation, where we had a chance to win the game, I think we all felt like it was going to happen.

"The minute you heard that ball go off his foot, it was a thundering kick, I think we all knew it was going through the uprights."

.@drewbrees on @wil_lutz5's game-winner:



Very confident in him



it was a thundering kick



we all knew it was going through the uprights! #Saints #MNF pic.twitter.com/Ik5Y4a858N — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 10, 2019

New Orleans trailed by a point after Houston scored a touchdown with a little less than 40 seconds remaining.

Brees, however, completed three passes on the final drive to move the Saints to the Texans' 40-yard line, which set up Lutz's winner.

"That's what this game is all about, in my opinion," Lutz told reporters. "Not everything is going to go your way. Some things aren't going to go as smoothly as you hope.

Advertisement

"There's going to be ebbs and flows over a football game that you've got to rely on each other to come out of it. I think that shows the resilience of this team.

"We've done that in the past and tonight we were able to do that again. ... Making a kick like that, that's got to be a top-1 moment for me."

Brees completed 32 of his 43 passes for 370 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.