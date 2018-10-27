×
Brignone leads season-opening GS after 1st run, Shiffrin 4th

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    27 Oct 2018, 15:17 IST
AP Image

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone led the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday after a shortened first run in difficult weather conditions.

In dense snowfall on the Rettenbach glacier, the Italian posted 58.71 seconds to lead Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.24. Brignone won the race here three years ago.

World champion Tessa Worley of France was in third position, 0.40 off the lead, and Olympic GS gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth, with six tenths of a second to make up in the second run.

With many racers struggling, only the 10 fastest racers finished within two seconds of Brignone's leading time.

Low clouds hanging over parts of the course forced organizers to lower the start gate. More snowfall and increasing winds were predicted for the second run.

