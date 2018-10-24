×
Broncos cut Chad Kelly after trespassing arrest

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    24 Oct 2018, 20:58 IST
AP Image

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have waived backup quarterback Chad Kelly a day after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban home uninvited and sat down on their couch "mumbling incoherently."

General manager John Elway huddled with coach Vance Joseph and team president Joe Ellis and "we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do," Elway said in a statement.

Elway added: "Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way."

About half an hour before the Broncos released him, Kelly appeared in Arapahoe County Court, where a court date of Nov. 8 was set for filing charges.

Kelly declined to comment outside the courthouse.

The Broncos' move leaves third-year pro Kevin Hogan as Case Keenum's backup.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

