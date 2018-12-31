Broncos fire coach Vance Joseph after second straight losing season

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 31 Dec 2018, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vance Joseph

Vance Joseph has been fired by the Denver Broncos after just two seasons in charge.

The Broncos announced on Monday that Joseph had been relieved of his duties after a disappointing finish to the campaign.

"I spoke with Vance this morning and thanked him for all of his hard work as our head coach," team president John Elway said in a statement.

"Although we decided to make this change, I believe Vance is a good football coach who has a bright future in this league.

“Vance made a lot of strides and deserves credit for how hard and competitively the team played this season.

The Broncos have relieved Head Coach Vance Joseph of his duties.



» https://t.co/pjAYurf0gm pic.twitter.com/PcVhoyK1FR — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2018

"There's always going to be a high standard here —The bottom line is we need to win more football games. We're excited about the foundation that's being built and look forward to putting in the work to get the Broncos back on the winning track.”

The Broncos have posted 5-11 and 6-10 records in the last two seasons with Joseph at the helm. It is the first time in 46 years the Broncos have had back-to-back losing seasons.

Denver have reportedly already requested permission to interview New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their vacant head coaching position.

Joseph was hired by Denver in January 2017 and signed a four-year contract. He previously had various defensive coaching stints with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.