Broncos' Lindsay becomes 1st undrafted offensive Pro Bowler

Associated Press
19 Dec 2018, 10:46 IST
AP Image

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Snubbed from the combine and in the 2018 draft, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is the first undrafted offensive player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

"I am so blessed ... It is a tremendous honor and I am so thankful to all of Broncos Country for supporting and believing in me this season," Lindsay wrote in his thank-you post on Instagram Tuesday after the league announced the roster for the all-star game next month in Orlando, Florida.

Excluding special teams players, the only other undrafted rookie to make the Pro Bowl was Dallas Cowboys defensive back Everson Walls in 1981. A Grambling alum, Walls went on to make three more Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.

Lindsay grew up in Aurora, Colorado, attended Denver South High School and starred at the University of Colorado.

When he went uninvited to the combine and undrafted six weeks later, he chose his hometown Broncos over several other suitors, notably the Ravens, so he could live in his parents' basement and save money.

Lindsay is 9 yards shy of becoming the third undrafted rookie in league history to top 1,000 yards rushing. He has a 5.5-yard average per carry and nine touchdown runs. He also has 33 receptions for 230 yards and a score.

He's the only player ranked in the top 5 in rushing yards, rushing average and TD runs.

Lindsay will join teammate Von Miller, the reigning Pro Bowl MVP, in the game on Jan. 27.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

