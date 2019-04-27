×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Broncos trade up to get QB Lock after fall into second round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Apr 2019, 06:26 IST
Lock-Drew-USNews-Getty-FTR
Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos did select a first-round quarterback, but they got him in the second by landing Drew Lock.

Denver traded up to the 42nd pick to select Lock out of Missouri.

Many saw Lock as a first-round pick, but he fell into the second round somewhat inexplicably, though it could have had to do with preference as the Washington Redskins loved Dwayne Haskins and the New York Giants really liked Daniel Jones.

Lock started most of all four of his years at Missouri, but went through three different offensive coordinators in his time there.

As a result, he struggled with his accuracy and consistency, but as a junior, he set the SEC record for touchdown passes in a year (44) and he completed more than 60 per cent of his passes for the first time a year later.

Many pundits liked Lock better than Jones, who went number six to the Giants.

Denver will now start to groom Lock to be their starter as Joe Flacco is locked up for the next three years.

However, while Flacco is the Broncos' starter, he has had injury problems, so Lock could very well see playing time in his first year.

Advertisement
Ravens 'agree to trade' QB Joe Flacco to Broncos
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens
RELATED STORY
Flacco to Denver: New Broncos QB's post-Super Bowl slump in Opta numbers
RELATED STORY
Foles 'to buy out contract' after Eagles pick up $20M option
RELATED STORY
AP source: Broncos pick Vic Fangio as new head coach
RELATED STORY
Broncos fire Vance Joseph after 11-21 mark over 2 years
RELATED STORY
Broncos' Lindsay headed to Pro Bowl as social correspondent
RELATED STORY
NFL rumour round-up: Browns acquire Beckham, Titans sign Wake
RELATED STORY
Giants trade Beckham to Browns, Jets get Bell
RELATED STORY
Eagles QB Wentz says back isn't 100 per cent healed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us