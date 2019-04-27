Broncos trade up to get QB Lock after fall into second round

Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos did select a first-round quarterback, but they got him in the second by landing Drew Lock.

Denver traded up to the 42nd pick to select Lock out of Missouri.

Many saw Lock as a first-round pick, but he fell into the second round somewhat inexplicably, though it could have had to do with preference as the Washington Redskins loved Dwayne Haskins and the New York Giants really liked Daniel Jones.

Lock started most of all four of his years at Missouri, but went through three different offensive coordinators in his time there.

As a result, he struggled with his accuracy and consistency, but as a junior, he set the SEC record for touchdown passes in a year (44) and he completed more than 60 per cent of his passes for the first time a year later.

Many pundits liked Lock better than Jones, who went number six to the Giants.

Denver will now start to groom Lock to be their starter as Joe Flacco is locked up for the next three years.

However, while Flacco is the Broncos' starter, he has had injury problems, so Lock could very well see playing time in his first year.