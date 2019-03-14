×
Brown honoured to join 'legendary' Raiders

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Mar 2019, 07:06 IST
Antonio Brown - cropped
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders recruit Antonio Brown said it is an honour to join the "legendary" NFL franchise.

Star wide receiver Brown was unveiled by the Raiders on Wednesday after being dealt by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown signed a three-year, $30million deal as the Steelers received third and fifth-round picks for the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Facing the media midweek, Brown told reporters: "It's legendary. It's an honour to be here. I know there's some tremendous guys who've been in this building.

"I'm just excited to be in the same building as guys who've been great from the past and I'm excited to be here and help these guys go to a level as far as a winning environment."

"I bring accountability," Brown continued. "I bring actions. Not what I say, what I do. How I approach things. Holding guys accountable in the receiver room."

Brown – who was drafted by the Steelers in 2010 – added: "Pittsburgh will always be my family. Those guys gave me a chance when I was a 21-year-old kid. Obviously people listen to the things that were being said and written, but at the end of the day, it's all about how you make people feel.

"I think I made people feel really great, really inspired when they watch me go to work, when they watch me play. I know Steeler Nation is having a bad day today, but it's always love."

After working with star Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, Brown will now team up with Derek Carr.

"Just refreshing," Brown said. "I think he's hungry for success. Hungry to turn the organisation around, hungry to get on the winning side of things. And I'm hungry for the same things. We stand for the same causes – God-fearing men, family-first type of people – and we just want to be the best at our craft."

Brown made 15 appearances last season, tallying 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Steelers.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said: "We don't want to have a good receiving corps. I want to have the best receiving corps in football and I think to have the best, you've got to have the best. In my opinion, we acquired the best receiver in football."

The Steelers also discussed Brown's move to the Raiders in a statement, with general manager Kevin Colbert saying: "We have traded Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders. We believe the compensation, which will now give us four picks in the first 83 selections and 10 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft, can benefit our effort to improve our team in 2019 and beyond.

"Antonio remains one of the best players in the National Football League, but as we believe, this move was in the best interest of the Pittsburgh Steelers. We wish Antonio all the best the rest of his career."

