×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Browns' Chubb relishes record-breaking performance: It definitely is very special

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Nov 2018, 09:39 IST
chubb-nick-11112018-getty-ftr.jpg
Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns rookie Nick Chubb set a franchise record with a 92-yard touchdown run and finished with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

The third-quarter 92-yarder gave Cleveland a comfortable lead, but the running back was just happy he was able to get more carries (20).

"It is always great to win no matter what it takes," Chubb said, via the team's website. "I am willing to do anything they ask me to do and I was. Not getting many carries, I still took advantage of the ones I got just to help this team anyway I could. That is still [the same].

"Now, I am getting more carries, and I am going to make the most out of all of them."

He certainly did that on Sunday. 

Chubb's increase in touches is in part due to Carlos Hyde getting traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But, he showed he can handle the responsibilities just fine. He has 78 carries for 406 yards and four touchdowns in the Browns' last four games.

His breakout performance, highlighted by his history-making TD run, should cement a permanent spot for him in the backfield.

"It definitely is very special just being in this place with so much history and so many great running backs and to be a part of it breaking records, it is a great feeling," he said.

Omnisport
NEWS
Raiders steal game from Browns with 45-42 OT win
RELATED STORY
Jets not taking hungry, still-winless Browns lightly
RELATED STORY
Browns lose another close one, this time to Buccaneers
RELATED STORY
Raiders rally past Browns 45-42 in OT for 1st win for Gruden
RELATED STORY
Browns trade running back Hyde to Jaguars
RELATED STORY
Mayfield sharp as Browns roll over Lions 35-17
RELATED STORY
Mayfield's 4 turnovers mar promising 1st start for Browns
RELATED STORY
Baker Mayfield Era begins as rookie leads Browns past Jets
RELATED STORY
Arians would only come out of retirement for Browns job
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Jackson, Browns locker room fired up after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us