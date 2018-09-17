Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Browns' Gonzalez on missed kicks: I just let everybody down

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    17 Sep 2018, 05:06 IST
Zane Gonzalez

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez struggled on Sunday.

Gonzalez missed two field goals, including a potential game-tying kick with eight seconds to play, and both of his extra-point attempts in Cleveland's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"It's on me 100 per cent," Gonzalez said (via ESPN).

"I can't be too mad at myself because I'm the one that did it, you know what I mean? I can't blame it on [anybody] else. It sucks because we were so close to that win and it's been so long. I just let everybody down."

The Browns could elect to bring in a kicker to replace Gonzalez. But he said after the game he was not focusing on his job status.

"I'm not going to speak on that because I can't worry about that,” Gonzalez said.

Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde, who tallied 43 yards on the ground and a touchdown in the game, said Gonzalez needs to "keep his head up".

"Stuff happens. It's part of football," Hyde said. "Learn from it. And grow from it. Put it behind you … emotions for the team? Yeah it hurts. Second game in a row we had a chance to come away with a win. ... We've got to put it together, put it all together."

The Browns will face the New York Jets in week three action on Thursday.

