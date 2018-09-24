Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Browns name Baker Mayfield starting QB

News
24 Sep 2018
mayfield-baker-09202018-getty-ftr
Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns are ready to usher in the Baker Mayfield era.

In an anticipated move, Browns coach Hue Jackson named the rookie as the team's starting quarterback during an announcement on Monday.

"I informed the group this morning that we're going to start Baker Mayfield and Tyrod [Taylor] will be the backup if healthy," Jackson said.

Mayfield, the number overall pick in April's draft, came off the bench in Thursday's encounter with the New York Jets after Taylor left the game with a concussion just before half time and led the Browns to their first victory in 635 days dating back to the 2016 season.

He entered with the Browns trailing 14-3 and went 17-of-23 passing for 201 yards as he helped Cleveland secure a 21-17 comeback victory. He also caught a two-point conversion pass, which tied the score at 14-14.

Despite his setback, Taylor is expected to clear the concussion protocol this week.

The Browns, 1-1-1 with a .500 record for the first time since 2014, will look to keep their momentum going when they visit the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Pick(ed) 6: Browns name rookie Baker Mayfield starting QB
Jackson hesitates in naming Mayfield as Browns' starting QB
Baker Mayfield Era begins as rookie leads Browns past Jets
Browns 'sticking' with plan to start Taylor over Mayfield
Drew Brees says Baker Mayfield 'can be a lot better than me'
Browns end 635-day drought with first win since 2016...
Browns QB Taylor injures left hand, set for more tests
LeBron congratulates Browns for ending 635-day winless...
Mayfield sharp as Browns roll over Lions 35-17
Won, won and won! Browns beat Jets for first win since 2016
