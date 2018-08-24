Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Browns QB Taylor injures left hand, leaves, then returns

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    24 Aug 2018, 06:57 IST
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor has returned after injuring his left hand in the first quarter against Philadelphia.

After throwing an incomplete pass on fourth down, Taylor fell out of bounds and landed on his left side without taking any contact. His arm was pinned under his body when he hit the ground, and Taylor got up holding his left wrist and ran to the sideline.

Taylor was treated by the team's medical staff before walking to the locker room for further treatment and exams. He later ran back to Cleveland's sideline, wearing a glove on his left hand.

Rookie Baker Mayfield replaced Taylor for two series before the 29-year-old came back into the game following a short conversation with coach Hue Jackson. Taylor was sacked on his second play, but got right up and headed off.

Taylor was scheduled to play the entire first half of Cleveland's third exhibition game.

The Browns have spent most of the past 20 years looking for a franchise quarterback, and the team acquired Taylor in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in March. The Browns intend to start Taylor this season while Mayfield develops.

