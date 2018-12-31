×
Browns will interview Gregg Williams, Freddie Kitchens for head-coaching job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Dec 2018, 21:18 IST
gregg-williams-12312018-us-news-getty-ftr
Gregg Williams

The Cleveland Browns will interview Gregg Williams for their permanent head-coaching vacancy, general manager John Dorsey told reporters on Monday.

In his end-of-season press conference, Dorsey said the team will interview current interim head coach Williams on Tuesday, and noted offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens is also a candidate.

"It's going to be very thorough. It's going to be very deliberate,” Dorsey said of his upcoming coaching search.

"I want to be able to explore multiple options out there in the National Football League."

Williams took over a 2-5-1 team from Hue Jackson midway through the season and went 5-3 the rest of the way.

"I want to see his overarching plan and vision for this organisation moving forward," Dorsey said of Williams.

"I applaud the job he's done these last eight weeks. He's gotten these guys believing…he's gotten them playing hard.”

Kitchens is the other hot name in Cleveland as Baker Mayfield has found his rhythm as an NFL quarterback in his system.

Mayfield finished sixth all-time for rookie passing yards in a season with 3,725 and threw 19 touchdowns in his last eight starts - compared to eight touchdowns in his first five starts - en route to breaking the NFL record for touchdown passes thrown by a rookie.

“I think he's earned that,” Dorsey said when asked if Kitchens would be considered for the head-coaching vacancy.

“He's done a nice job in his role as offensive coordinator. This organisation wants to get to know him a little bit better.”

Omnisport
NEWS
