Buccaneers can win without Winston – Arians fuels speculation over Tampa Bay QB

Bruce Arians insisted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can win with a quarterback other than Jameis Winston amid growing doubts over the QB's future.

Winston became the first NFL player to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season as the Buccaneers ended their campaign with a 28-22 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Tampa Bay's Winston joined the dubious 30-30 club after he was pick-sixed by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones on the first play of overtime.

With his rookie contract expiring, Winston's position at the Buccaneers is far from certain and head coach Arians did little to put an end to speculation.

“We’ve got some very important free agents that I think want to be here, and we’ll have a lot of long, hard discussions this week... and see what we can iron out because I want to keep this defense together.”



"[If] we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one too," Arians told reporters on Monday. "We're going to have this defense."

The Buccaneers used the number one pick in the 2015 draft to select Winston but the 25-year-old, who became the eighth quarterback in league history to throw for 5,000 yards in a season, struggled in 2019.

As the Buccaneers prepare to evaluate their season, Arians said he will take his time reviewing Winston's situation.

"It will be a while," Arians said. "I would think in a few weeks we will have a decision on which way we want to head. Will we let it out? Probably not. Because you lose your leverage on that one too. So it's 'stay tuned.'"

"Well, free agency, who's available," Arians added. "What's behind Door No. 2. That's the first question. Then as you evaluate for the draft, that's another question. Are they better than what you have? Then you evaluate and that's when you make your decisions."