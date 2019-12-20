Bucs wide receiver Godwin out of Texans clash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin

The in-form Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to do without Chris Godwin against the Houston Texans on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Godwin did the damage in the third quarter of a 38-17 victory over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

The 23-year-old was rewarded for an impressive breakout NFL season with a Pro Bowl selection this week, but he will not feature in the penultimate round of the regular season.

Texans head coach Bruce Arians said: "It's just 'next man up.' That's what you always do.

"One man's injury is another man's opportunity and somebody will shine."

Asked if he will be fit to face the Atlanta Falcons next week, Godwin is quoted as saying by ESPN: "I would hope so."

The loss of Godwin is another blow for Tampa Bay, who are also without three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans due to a hamstring problem.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said: "You lose Mike and you lose Chris - who are you kidding, right? You are losing two of the best on the planet.

"So, we have an awareness of that. Then, Scotty is down, so our room changed quick. A lot has changed on us in seven or eight days. This is the league. This is what we prepare for."

The Buccaneers are 7-7 in the NFC North after winning four in a row.