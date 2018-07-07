Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16 dead

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jul 2018, 02:29 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — The driver of a semi-trailer that collided with a bus in an April crash that killed 16 people involved with a Canadian youth hockey team was arrested on criminal charges Friday, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week. He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a playoff game. Thirteen people were injured.

The truck driver had been initially detained after the crash but he was later released and provided with mental health assistance. He was not injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the driver of the truck was charged.

