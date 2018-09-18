CAB may have to do away with board of trustees

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal may have to do away with its five-member board of trustees to comply with the new constitution.

The deadline is September 20.

The existing board of trustees, headed by Gautam Dasgupta, was one of the main points of discussion at CAB's special general meeting Tuesday, and they will seek more clarity on implementation.

The Supreme Court passed an order on August 9 and the BCCI registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies, while the state associations were asked to amend their constitutions and submit a compliance report by September 20.

There are several contentious points, and primary among them is the existing board of trustees, former CAB joint-secretary Biswarup Dey said.

"We have to abide by the constitution. Nowhere in BCCI or Mumbai Cricket Association does a trustee board exist. I have raised about 23 points. There's no scope for discussion, as we have to abide by it now," Dey, who is now part of the faction group, said.

At least eight state associations, including Karnataka and Goa, have sought clarification from the BCCI on amendment of their constitutions in line with the board's bylaws. CAB will also do the same.

"There were a lot of issues which came up for discussion like the 70-year age cap, and appointing a CEO from a company with Rs 100 crore turnover. So his salary will be abnormal. It's not possible for an association to pay Rs 1.5-2 crore salary to a CEO. It will be drafted Wednesday and sent to BCCI the day after," CAB president Sourav Ganguly said