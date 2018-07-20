Cahill open to offers for club football outside Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Tim Cahill says he hopes to continue playing club football outside Australia despite retiring from national duties with the Socceroos.

The 38-year-old Cahill, who announced his international retirement earlier this week, said Friday he would also be open to collaboration with Football Federation Australia, serving as an "ambassador" to the A-League and beginning a potential career in coaching.

The former Everton midfielder became the first Australian to play at four consecutive World Cups when he came off the bench in Australia's 2-0 defeat to Peru in the group stages in Russia.

Cahill retires as Australia's leading goal scorer with 50 goals from 107 appearances

"I've not really entertained anyone when it comes to football because I've been selfish enough to have some serious family time," said Cahill, who plans to live in the United States.

"To live in America and try and play in the A-League would be impossible," he said.

Cahill played only sparingly last season during spells with the A-League's Melbourne City and English Championship side Millwall.