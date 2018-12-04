×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Canadian boxer Stevenson still in induced coma

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    04 Dec 2018, 08:57 IST
AP Image

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson remained in an induced coma in a Quebec City hospital Monday night, nearly 48 hours after being knocked out in his light heavyweight title fight.

The 41-year-old known to his fans as 'Superman' was in stable condition in intensive care, according to a statement released by the hospital.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take the Canadians' World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The Montreal-based Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance. He was making his 10th title defense since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges' cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

Stevenson dropped to 29-2-1 with his first loss since 2010 and first in Canada.

Associated Press
NEWS
Promoter: Adonis Stevenson in stable condition after KO
RELATED STORY
Oleksandr Gvozdyk stops Adonis Stevenson in 11th round
RELATED STORY
Stevenson looks for knockout vs Gvozdyk in WBC title fight
RELATED STORY
UNESCO members meet boxer-turned-politician Manny...
RELATED STORY
Canadian weightlifter upgraded to Olympic gold, bronze
RELATED STORY
10 best Olympic boxers of all time
RELATED STORY
Hockey player Meghan Duggan marries former Canadian rival
RELATED STORY
The big fight: In Fury, Wilder faces true heavyweight equal
RELATED STORY
Dangal, MS Dhoni, Mary Kom: What explains Bollywood’s...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 countries that dominate specific sports
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us