Carolina Panthers lose Cam Newton to foot injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 21 Sep 2019, 01:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

N/a

Cam Newton has been ruled out of the Carolina Panthers' Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals as he recovers from a foot injury.

Newton aggravated a left foot sprain in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has not practiced this week.

The 30-year-old initially injured his foot during pre-season, forcing him to miss nearly a week of practice.

Kyle Allen, a second-year quarterback who went undrafted in 2018, will start in place of Newton, who was in a walking boot in the locker room on Thursday, though his prognosis beyond this week is not clear.

Injury Report: Cam Newton ruled out https://t.co/Pw1SH0kJzs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 20, 2019

"He felt pretty good at the end of the week," coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday. "But we don't want another setback. [We] want to make sure he's ready to roll."

Newton's absence comes after he struggled against the Buccaneers, completing just 25 of 51 passes for 333 yards and no touchdowns in a 20-14 loss.

Allen has taken the first-team snaps all week to prepare for the possibility of Newton being sidelined.

The 23-year-old played in the final two games of last season, earning a start in the Panthers' season finale against the New Orleans Saints, leading the team to a 33-14 win.