Carr denies 'fractured relationship' with Raiders team-mates

Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has rejected a report that claimed he has a fractured relationship with his team-mates.

A report by The Athletic suggested apparent discord between Carr and the team had been furthered by the perception he cried after being injured in the Raiders' loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley this month.

Carr took to Twitter to address the report after his brother Darren had attempted to defend him.

The Oakland signal-caller posted in reply: "Don't even waste your time with this big bro. On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me."

Hit 16 times in that game

Broken Pinky Finger (Throwing Hand)

Sprained Thumb (Throwing Hand)

Knee Sprain MCL Grade 2

High Ankle Sprain Grade 3

Concussion Grade 1

Chest / Ribs Bruised

3 Broken Bones in his Back

Broken Fibula Bone in Leg



2 Missed Games (because they made him) — Darren Carr (@DCarr75) October 23, 2018

With Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper traded to the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys respectively, there have been lingering questions about whether Carr could be next. However, he insists he is staying put.

"I’m a Raider. It's not a 'popular' thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it," Carr wrote in a separate tweet.

"I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones."

Carr, 27, has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions this season.

The Raiders (1-5) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) on Sunday.

