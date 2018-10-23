×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Carr denies 'fractured relationship' with Raiders team-mates

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Oct 2018, 23:57 IST
Carr-Derek-USNews-091118-ftr-getty
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has rejected a report that claimed he has a fractured relationship with his team-mates.

A report by The Athletic suggested apparent discord between Carr and the team had been furthered by the perception he cried after being injured in the Raiders' loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley this month.

Carr took to Twitter to address the report after his brother Darren had attempted to defend him.

The Oakland signal-caller posted in reply: "Don't even waste your time with this big bro. On the ground I yelled get me up get me. Then I got to the sideline and yelled again. Not one tear. Not one time. There is the truth. People will click on it because it sounds crazy. But stop playing with me."

With Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper traded to the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys respectively, there have been lingering questions about whether Carr could be next. However, he insists he is staying put.

"I’m a Raider. It's not a 'popular' thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it," Carr wrote in a separate tweet. 

"I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones."

Carr, 27, has completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,783 yards and seven touchdowns with eight interceptions this season.

The Raiders (1-5) host the Indianapolis Colts (2-5) on Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Seahawks roll behind Wilson's 3 TDs; Raiders QB Carr injured
RELATED STORY
Carr makes brief appearance in Raiders 13-6 win over Packers
RELATED STORY
Raiders coach Gruden backs Carr to be great
RELATED STORY
Raiders QB Carr on Mack trade: It isn't what anybody wanted
RELATED STORY
Raiders coach Gruden on QB Carr: I think he just presses...
RELATED STORY
Raiders steal game from Browns with 45-42 OT win
RELATED STORY
Seahawks eye playoff push as Raiders seek stability
RELATED STORY
Seahawks top Raiders with blowout win in London
RELATED STORY
Gruden: Raiders not looking to trade Cooper
RELATED STORY
Raiders get haul of picks after hard decision to unload Mack
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us