Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Carroll says Wilson has been 'over-trying a little bit'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    19 Sep 2018, 04:18 IST
Carroll-Pete-Wilson-Russell-USNews-091818-ftr-getty
Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks Russell Wilson is pressing.

The Seahawks dropped to 0-2 this season after they fell to the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Monday.

Carroll discussed Wilson's performance in the first two games during an interview with ESPN 710 one day after the loss.

"I'm finding Russ over-trying a little bit," Carroll said (via NFL.com). "He's pressing in difficult situations to try and see if he can come up with a way to make something happen instead of just getting rid of the football.

"In the long yardage situations, he needs to throw the football a couple times … We need to get rid of the ball and just give up on a play because it's not happening and not take an additional pressure. So that just adds up and it makes it hard on him."

Wilson has completed 41 of his 69 passes for 524 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

But, the Seahawks' offensive line has struggled as Wilson has been sacked a league-high 12 times.

"The momentum of the rush building on you is a factor, and we'd like to eliminate that. That does go right to Russell's competitiveness," Carroll said.

"He's a battler and he's going to try to figure it out, and he has so many times. But maybe not then, not now, not in these [situations], and keep us forward a little bit better so we don't have to take the negatives. The negative plays are really difficult. It kind of adds up on you somewhat."

The Seahawks will face the Dallas Cowboys in week three action Sunday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Wilson, Seahawks offense struggle against Bears
RELATED STORY
Seahawks' Baldwin could miss a 'couple of weeks', says...
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick praises Dolphins' Wilson, Stills for kneeling...
RELATED STORY
McVay has Rams taking it slow after opening game victory
RELATED STORY
Earl Thomas' return to Seahawks secondary a success
RELATED STORY
Mack, Amukamara lead Bears over Seahawks 24-17
RELATED STORY
Only a handful take action during anthem on NFL's 1st Sunday
RELATED STORY
'Little Sisters': TCU-Ohio St matchup came from 2010 remark
RELATED STORY
Gordon says farewell to Cleveland: 'It's been a hell of a...
RELATED STORY
Dolphins sitting in 1st place in AFC East with 2-0 start
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us