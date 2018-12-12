×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP Sources: Carson Wentz hasn't been ruled out for next game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    12 Dec 2018, 23:35 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two people familiar with Carson Wentz's back injury tell The Associated Press the quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team hasn't made any definitive determination.

"Carson has a little bit of back soreness, a little tightness, so we're going to rest him today, continue to evaluate him and make sure he's good," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "Sometimes he just gets a little sore, a little tight. Just going to rest him today and evaluate him further."

Pederson said the problem isn't a result of a hit or anything that happened in the last game, a 29-23 overtime loss at Dallas that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-7.

"Nothing game-related," Pederson said. "He's dealt with it, and so we're going to continue to evaluate."

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can't play. Foles hasn't taken a snap since Week 2. Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10 and missed the first two games this season. Foles replaced him and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent). Wentz finished third in the NFL MVP voting last year.

Associated Press
NEWS
Carson Wentz cleared to return for Eagles
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz aims to continue success vs. Redskins
RELATED STORY
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
RELATED STORY
Let's have some fun - Wentz tweets message to Eagles fans...
RELATED STORY
Carson Wentz leads Eagles to 20-16 comeback win over Colts
RELATED STORY
Jags suffer London loss as Wentz throws three TDs in...
RELATED STORY
Foles to start for Eagles vs Bucs; Wentz not cleared to play
RELATED STORY
Young Colts defense ready to face Wentz, Eagles
RELATED STORY
Nick Foles ready to lead Eagles again with Wentz still out
RELATED STORY
Wentz throws 3 TD passes, Eagles look Super vs. Giants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us