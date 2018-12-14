×
Carson Wentz sits out practice second day in a row

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Dec 2018, 00:53 IST
AP Image

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz sat out the open portion of practice on Thursday because of a back injury, increasing the possibility Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start for the Eagles at the Rams on Sunday.

Two people familiar with the quarterback's injury confirmed reports that Wentz has a fractured vertebrae, but no definitive determination has been made regarding his status, pending further evaluation.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss Wentz's injury.

Foles hasn't taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games this season after finishing third in the NFL MVP voting last year. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent).

Foles is 21-12 as a starter, including playoffs, in two stints with Philadelphia.

Associated Press
NEWS
