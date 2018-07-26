Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

CAS confirm 2 Russians to be stripped of 2008 Olympic medals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    26 Jul 2018, 16:20 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova lost their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday and were stripped of three silver medals for doping at the 2008 Olympic Games.

CAS confirmed the IOC decisions in 2016 to disqualify the pair plus compatriot Ekaterina Gnidenko.

The banned anabolic steroid turinabol was discovered in retests of all three women's Olympic anti-doping samples.

Lebedeva won 2008 Beijing Olympic silver medals in the long jump and triple jump.

Abakumova won the silver in javelin at the 2008 Games.

Gnidenko was eighth in Keirin track cycling at the 2012 London Olympics.

At their appeal hearings in May in Lausanne, all three failed to prove the anti-doping test methods were not scientifically valid, CAS said in a statement.

If medals are reallocated, Olga Rypakova of Kazakhstan could win a third Olympic triple jump medal.

Rypakova stands to be upgraded from fourth to silver in 2008. She also won gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016.

Because Lebedeva was disqualified along with 2008 bronze medalist Chrysopigi Devetzi of Greece for doping, Yargelis Savigne of Cuba could move up from fifth to bronze.

In the women's long jump, Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Chelsea Hammond of Jamaica improved from fourth to bronze.

In the 2008 javelin, Christina Obergfoll of Germany may be upgraded from bronze to silver, and Goldie Sayers of Britain from fourth to bronze.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 10 athletes with the most number of gold medals in...
RELATED STORY
10 best Olympic boxers of all time
RELATED STORY
IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program
RELATED STORY
Governor dedicates park named for Olympic great Jesse Owens
RELATED STORY
Top 10 countries that dominate specific sports
RELATED STORY
Olympic figure skating medalist Denis Ten killed
RELATED STORY
Rio Olympics 2016: Olympic moments that changed Indian...
RELATED STORY
Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
RELATED STORY
Funding India's sport transformation
RELATED STORY
5 times world politics cast a shadow on the Olympic Games
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us