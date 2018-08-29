Chahal writes to PM, wants jail time for animal abuse

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting stronger penalties, including jail time, for people who commit acts of cruelty against animals.

According to Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Chahal in his letter has pointed out that India's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains outdated penalties, such as a maximum fine of Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders who abuse an animal.

"Sadly, reports indicate cows, dogs, and other animals across the country are enduring routine abuse, such as being beaten, poisoned, attacked with acid, and even sexually assaulted," Chahal wrote.

"If those guilty of cruelty to animals received significant fines, jail time, and counselling and were forbidden from having contact with animals it would better ensure that living, feeling beings are protected and hopefully treated with the compassion and respect they deserve."

The 28-year-old Indian leg-spinner said that holding animal abusers appropriately accountable could help keep humans safe too.

"I therefore respectfully request that your good office consider strengthening penalties for those who abuse animals," he wrote.

Chahal thus joins a long list of notable people including his skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane who have teamed up with PETA India to call for strengthened animal-protection laws