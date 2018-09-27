Chargers DE Joey Bosa not expected to return until Week 9

Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers are not expecting to get injured defensive end Joey Bosa back any time soon.

In a blow to supporters of the 1-2 AFC West outfit, Bosa revealed on Wednesday that while he is hoping to avoid surgery with his treatment plan on a foot problem, he is unlikely to return until Week 9 for the team's game against the Seattle Seahawks, a match which comes after his side's bye week.



The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also said he suffered a setback and re-aggravated a previous foot injury after trying to come back too soon, adding he is still experiencing instability in a tendon.

Bosa originally bruised a bone in his left foot during a practice in early August. Coach Anthony Lynn said earlier this month that the foot was not broken and that he was considered "week to week".

The injury was not considered serious, but the 23-year-old – who is wearing a protective boot - did not appear in a preseason game. He was then expected to be ready for the regular season, but was sidelined for the Chargers' 38-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and their subsequent two games.

His side have struggled defensively without him as they head into Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers selected Bosa out of Ohio State with the third pick in the 2016 draft, and he has impressively recorded 23 sacks in 28 career games.