Charlotte's new hybrid course wrecking cars before playoff

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:23 IST
AP Image

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has changed the angle of a troublesome tire wall that Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones both hit in Saturday morning's practice on the new "roval" at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Wallace and Jones destroyed their cars and will use backups in Sunday's debut race on the hybrid course that uses both Charlotte's speedway and a road course through the infield.

The tire wall on the backstretch at the exit of turn 12 has been problematic because drivers who mistakenly carry too much speed into the corner have gone head-on into the barrier. Wallace has had five different incidents this weekend and his hard hit into the barrier moved it out of place.

After it was fixed, Jones barreled into the tires.

Austin Dillon damaged his car hitting the barrier on Friday.

NASCAR moved it back about 4 feet before Saturday's final practice to create more room for exiting the turn.

Kurt Busch wins pole for playoff race at Charlotte's 'roval'
Victory at Richmond eases playoff tension for Kyle Busch
Big 3 now a foursome: NASCAR wild card Richmond is next
Hybrid Sports: A refreshing adventure
Column: Charlotte's 'roval may be NASCAR's race of the year
The Latest: Brad Keselowski wins NASCAR playoff opener
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond
Formula E paves way for electric cars on and off racetrack
College Football Picks: Playoff implications in September
Texans poised for playoff bid after missing out last year
