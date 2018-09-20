Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Charr's bout against Oquendo called off after doping test

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:39 IST
AP Image

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Manuel Charr's WBA heavyweight bout against American fighter Fres Oquendo next week has been called off after he failed a doping test.

Charr's management says the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) found "two suspect substances" in a voluntary test while the German-based Syrian was training. Charr needs to address the charges and can demand his B sample is also tested.

The 33-year-old Charr (31-4) had been due to fight Oquendo (37-8) in Cologne on Sept. 29.

"The presumption of innocence applies till then, but due to the unexplained situation, the promoter and Charr's management are not in a position to go ahead with the event," his management said in a statement.

Charr denies doping in an interview with Cologne newspaper Express, saying he has "never taken anything" and is "totally shocked" by the news.

"I changed my diet and take supplements, maybe there's something there," Charr says. "I've also spoken with my doctor, from whom I received infusions. He says they are quite normal vitamin supplements."

