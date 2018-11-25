×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Chiefs' Hill fined $10K by NFL for peace sign gesture

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    25 Nov 2018, 04:09 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined $10,026 by the NFL for taunting after he flashed a peace sign at the end of a touchdown catch.

Hill was running into the end zone during a 73-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night when he turned back at a pursuing defender and raised two fingers at him — a gesture he has done previously without being fined. He was assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting.

Hill was penalized but not fined last week when he jumped into the stands after a touchdown and started operating a television camera.

Chiefs safety Eric Murray was docked $26,739 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during the opening drive of the game.

Denver safety Justin Simmons was fined $53,482 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on a defenseless receiver in the Broncos' 23-22 win over the Chargers last Sunday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams
RELATED STORY
Chiefs' Hill helps Mahomes era off to fast start in victory
RELATED STORY
Rams defeat Chiefs in one of the highest scoring games in...
RELATED STORY
Patrick Mahomes breaks Chiefs' single-season TD record
RELATED STORY
NFL players are reprising some old, costly celebrations
RELATED STORY
Jets' Crowell fined $13K by NFL for TD 'wipe' celebration
RELATED STORY
Rams outlast Chiefs 54-51 in record Monday night showdown
RELATED STORY
Rams outlast Chiefs 54-51 in record Monday night showdown
RELATED STORY
Mahomes 5 turnovers loom large in Chiefs loss to Rams
RELATED STORY
Chiefs, Mahomes eyeing improvements after Week 1 victory
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us