×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes blasts home run at Royals celebrity softball game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    08 Jun 2019, 06:04 IST
Mahomes-Cropped
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do it all.

The reigning MVP dazzled NFL fans with some big-time plays throughout 2018-19.

But he showcased why he was once a top baseball prospect when he sent a ball over the wall at Kauffman Stadium during the Kansas City Royals' Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game on Friday.

Mahomes played baseball and football at Texas Tech but ultimately fully committed to the gridiron. His decision to become a quarterback, rather than a pitcher like his father who spent 11 seasons in MLB, appears to have panned out.

Kansas City finished last season 12-4 and fell to the New England Patriots in a 37-31 overtime loss in the AFC title game.

Although the season did not conclude how he wanted it to, Mahomes had a historic year. The second-year gunslinger threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in the campaign.

The Chiefs will return their most important piece in 2019-20, and they will be looking to take things up a notch by getting to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
Chiefs star Mahomes graces Madden 20 cover
RELATED STORY
Mahomes reveals advice Brady gave him after AFC championship game
RELATED STORY
Jamaal Charles retires after signing one-day deal with Chiefs
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL schedule: Five potholes on Patriots' road to repeat
RELATED STORY
Rams' Sean McVay pulls ultimate 'tampering' prank on Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL schedule: Five takeaways from fixture release
RELATED STORY
Mack to face Raiders at Tottenham after NFL reveal 2019 international schedule
RELATED STORY
49ers, Chiefs reportedly agree to terms on Ford deal
RELATED STORY
EJ Manuel retires aged 29
RELATED STORY
Elway believes Broncos' quarterback problems are resolved
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us