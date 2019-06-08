Chiefs quarterback Mahomes blasts home run at Royals celebrity softball game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can do it all.

The reigning MVP dazzled NFL fans with some big-time plays throughout 2018-19.

But he showcased why he was once a top baseball prospect when he sent a ball over the wall at Kauffman Stadium during the Kansas City Royals' Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game on Friday.

Mahomes played baseball and football at Texas Tech but ultimately fully committed to the gridiron. His decision to become a quarterback, rather than a pitcher like his father who spent 11 seasons in MLB, appears to have panned out.

The pitcher threw him a hot dog.

And you know @PatrickMahomes brought ketchup. #BigSlickKC pic.twitter.com/LBYIIkQamk — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2019

Kansas City finished last season 12-4 and fell to the New England Patriots in a 37-31 overtime loss in the AFC title game.

Although the season did not conclude how he wanted it to, Mahomes had a historic year. The second-year gunslinger threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in the campaign.

The Chiefs will return their most important piece in 2019-20, and they will be looking to take things up a notch by getting to the Super Bowl.