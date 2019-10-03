Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill back at practice after shoulder injury

Tyreek Hill handed the Kansas City Chiefs a major boost by returning to practice on Wednesday.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed the wide receiver has hit a key milestone in his comeback, after sitting out with a shoulder injury suffered in the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill will be joined by running back Damien Williams, who is recovering from a knee bruise suffered in Week 2 against the Oakland Raiders.

Reid, however, would not comment on the duo's practice workload and did not confirm if they would be available for Sunday's Week 5 home game against the Indianapolis Colts (2-2).

"We're just going to see what they do out here," Reid said. "Tyreek will get out there and move around a little bit - we'll see how he does."

Hill reportedly received a good result on his most recent shoulder check-up but the unbeaten Chiefs (4-0) are keen not to rush him back to action before he is 100 per cent.

He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury to his sternoclavicular joint, where the collarbone comes into the breastbone, though the Chiefs opted not to place him on injured reserve.

"I'm glad to have him out here this week and get back to throwing to him again," said quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "Having him out there and being able to just pick up where we left off will be something that will be easy to do.

"Defenses have to account for him with maybe one or two guys to try to figure out a way to stop him, which helps everybody else out.

"Having him back, when he gets back, we'll be able to utilise him and these other guys to really [accelerate] our offense and take it to another level.''