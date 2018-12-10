×
Chiefs secure playoff berth, Saints win NFC South

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    10 Dec 2018, 03:54 IST
damianwilliams - cropped
Kansas City Chiefs runningback Damian Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs sealed an NFL playoff berth in overtime on Sunday as they edged past the Baltimore Ravens 27-24.

Defeat was staring the Chiefs in the face in the closing minutes at Arrowhead Stadium, but Patrick Mahomes came up trumps with a touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

A missed field goal meant the Chiefs needed overtime to seal their playoff berth from the AFC West, and this time Harrison Butker split the posts to secure victory.

For the second consecutive year the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South, but they had to do it the hard way after trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-3 at half-time.

They completed the job in emphatic fashion by scoring 25 unanswered points to seal a 28-14 triumph, and keep them in with a shot of sealing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

In Miami, there was a stunning finish as the Dolphins snatched victory on the final play against the New England Patriots.

Kenyan Drake ran in a remarkable touchdown as time expired to deny the Patriots the AFC East title, the Dolphins keeping the ball alive to wrap up a 34-33 success.

Elsewhere, the New York Jets overcame the Buffalo Bills, while the Carolina Panthers were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 26-20.

A 34-20 victory for the Green Bay Packers over the Atlanta Falcons moved them to 5-7-1, while the Indianapolis Colts kept their hopes alive in the AFC South with a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans.

Omnisport
NEWS
