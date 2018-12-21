×
Chiefs to 'play it by ear' in utilising Berry against Seahawks

9   //    21 Dec 2018, 06:12 IST
Eric-Berry-122516-USNews-Getty-FTR
Eric Berry

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry could be set for more game time ahead of Sunday's NFL matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Berry returned to the field last week after being absent for more than a year due to an Achilles injury.

The Chiefs played it safe with Berry, using the five-time Pro Bowler on a "pitch count" to make sure he eased back into playing.

With Sunday's game against the Seahawks a crucial clash, Berry will be used more, but the team will "play it by ear" on how much he will play.

"I think there might be some more flexibility in that," Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton told reporters on Thursday.

"I think we'll have to monitor with long drives, 'Does he need a break?' I think everybody here has a real confidence in him being able to say 'I've got to back this down here,' and go like that. We haven't really talked about exactly 'Is he going to play 40 plays this week or is he going to play 50 plays?' I think play it by ear a little bit."

Berry did not seem to be uncomfortable nor have any setbacks after the Chiefs' 29-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the 29-year-old said he was feeling fine following his first game back.

"We got a few extra days off," Berry said to the media on Thursday. "That was beneficial. I bounced back pretty well, so I'm pleased with where I'm at right now."

Should the Chiefs (11-3) beat the Seahawks (8-5) and the Chargers lose, Kansas City will win the AFC West division title and a first-round bye with a chance to have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

 

