×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

China's World Cup team is made up of 18 players from one province

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    29 Nov 2018, 19:36 IST

By Saumojyoti Singha Choudhury

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Unusual as it may sound but China, for all its sporting culture, provinces and gargantuan size, had to pick all its 18 hockey World Cup-bound players from one province, the name of which sounds similar to that of its neighbouring country.

Very few people know that the country's entire 18-member men's hockey team belongs to just one province -- Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China is made up of 34 provinces.

China's men's hockey team is making its debut at the World Cup here and its best result in the sport till date is a silver medal finish at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

What has caught the attention is that all the 18 players representing China in the ongoing World Cup hails from the Inner Mongolia province.

Hockey is not that popular in China. It is mostly common among the Daur people, who have been playing a traditional sport called 'Beikou', a game similar to field hockey, for about 1,000 years.

The modern game started in China in the mid 1970s.

"Yes, all players from the team are from Inner Mongolia. They all are from just one club and one province," China's South Korean coach Sang Ryul Kim told PTI.

Kim, who guided his own country South Korea to a silver medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and mentored China to beat India and Pakistan before claiming the Doha Asiad silver, has got a wealth of experience as a coach.

"Hockey is most popular in that region of China. Hockey is similar to a traditional sport of that region named 'Beikou', so these players have easily adapted to the game," he added.

China will make its World Cup debut against England in a Pool B match on Friday and the coach said his players have the capability to cause an upset or two in the tournament if they turn out on the turf without any fear.

"They have the fitness. They have the mental strength. The only problem with our players is that they have very less experience of playing against strong teams. That's the only weakness," Kim said.

"If they (Chinese players) are worried and doubtful on the pitch, they can't do anything. If they are confident, they can do something," he added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Kjetil Jansrud captures 1st World Cup super-G of the season
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United is one of the most famous...
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins another World Cup slalom at Killington
RELATED STORY
Max Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise
RELATED STORY
All-female ski team provides another route for racers
RELATED STORY
Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers
RELATED STORY
Rams roll into bye week buzzing from epic win over Chiefs
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
Column: Logano journeys from bullied teen to NASCAR champion
RELATED STORY
Texans beat Titans 34-17 for team-record 8th straight win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us