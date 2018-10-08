×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chinese athletes visit NKorea in latest sign of thaw in ties

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    08 Oct 2018, 17:07 IST
AP Image

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A large group of Chinese athletes and sports officials arrived in North Korea on Monday in the latest sign of a thaw in relations between the two countries this year.

The Chinese group is led by Gou Zhongwen, the director of China's General Administration of Sports. He was greeted at Pyongyang's airport by North Korea's minister of sports, Kim Il Guk.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said the Chinese delegation includes men's and women's basketball teams. They are expected to take part in friendly matches with North Korean teams this week.

After a period of frosty ties, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China three times this year, and traditional proclamations of friendship between the two neighbors have been resurrected.

Speculation continues over whether Xi Jinping will make a visit to North Korea.

The Chinese delegation's visit comes just after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pyongyang and met with Kim to discuss a possible second summit with President Donald Trump.

Pompeo said he had good talks with Kim toward restarting their bumpy denuclearization negotiations. He has not announced when or where the second U.S.-North Korea summit might take place.

Associated Press
NEWS
The Latest: Trump welcomes 'tremendous progress' with NKorea
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: Full list of athletes in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: List of events Indian athletes will...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games close: Indonesia shows it's the 'Energy of Asia'
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Athletes who were caught Doping
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar lawyers say he was assaulted in prison
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Koreas agree to seek to co-host 2032 Olympics
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: IOA rejects Sports Ministry's latest...
RELATED STORY
Rams remain unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll
RELATED STORY
Why Does Cheating Exist In Sports And Can Meditation...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us