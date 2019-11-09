Clay Matthews cleared to feature for Rams against Steelers

Linebacker Clay Matthews has recovered from a broken jaw

The Los Angeles Rams will have linebacker Clay Matthews back for Sunday's encounter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matthews has been out of action since early October due to a broken jaw suffered in the Rams’ 30-29 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery and, though no exact timescale was given on his return, Rams coach Sean McVay expected Matthews to miss around a month.

McVay's expectations have been met, with the Rams confirming on Friday that Matthews – who has recorded 16 tackles and six sacks in five appearances this season – is available again.

"Things have gone really well," McVay said. "He's done an excellent job. You felt his presence all week.

"The impact he's made on our defence all season has been big, and to be able to get him back provides a big boost for us."

"The impact he's made on our defense all season has been big, and to be able to get him back provides a big boost for us.”@ClayMatthews52 is officially good to play this Sunday! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2019

It has been stressed, however, that the Rams will have to manage Matthews' comeback.

"He's not going to play every play like he did before, so I think that’s part of it," Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said on Thursday.

"We'll still rotate people and the other guys have come in and played well. We want to give them some playing time too. He's certainly a really good player at his position, so we're glad to have him back."